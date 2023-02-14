Open in App
New London County, CT
Man Threatens To Stab, Kill Coworker In New London County, Police Say

By Ben Crnic,

8 days ago
Lebanon resident Charles Adams. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A man faces charges after allegedly telling his supervisor that he wanted to stab and kill one of his coworkers at a commercial facility in a Connecticut town, police said.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, around 4:40 p.m., state police in New London County received a report from two people who alleged that a threatening incident had happened at the Bozrah facility, which is located on Fitchville Road.

One of the complainants, an employee of the facility, told troopers that while working on Saturday, their supervisor had told them that another employee had stated that he would kill the complainant by stabbing them.

The complainant also told police that this same employee, identified as 38-year-old Lebanon resident Charles Adams, had also acted aggressively toward them in the past and had made their safety feel threatened.

Troopers then spoke with the supervisor at the facility who had heard Adams make the threatening statements, who told police that Adams had said he could not be around the complainant. The supervisor also told police that Adams had said he was going to kill the complainant and had also said, "I’m going to stab [the complainant]," according to state police.

Following this, Adams later voluntarily spoke about the incident with investigators and was arrested for second-degree threatening.

He was later released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and will be arraigned at Norwich Superior Court on Thursday, March 2.

Police urged other victims of workplace violence to report any similar incidents.

"We encourage anyone who is the subject of an act of workplace violence or threats of workplace violence to promptly initiate a report with their employer as well as law enforcement," state police said.

