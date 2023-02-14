Open in App
Tom Brady revealed reason why he hopes Aaron Rodgers keeps playing

By Jordy McElroy,

8 days ago
Tom Brady isn’t looking forward to Aaron Rodgers joining him in retirement—not yet, anyways.

When talking about the subject on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, the former New England Patriots quarterback claimed he hopes to see Rodgers continue playing football and tempt the patience of Father Time like he did.

“You know what? I hope he doesn’t retire,” said Brady. “Because like I said, I think the league needs good quarterbacks, and he’s one of the greats. So if he retires, it’ll be a sad day for the league.”

Rodgers is planning a four-day darkness retreat why mulling over his NFL future.

If he does decide to return, it remains to be seen if the Packers would be looking to run things back for another season, or they might consider moving in a different direction entirely.

Even at age 39, there would likely be plenty of interest from other teams for Rodgers’ services under center. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the legendary quarterback.

A move like that would instantly turn the AFC East into the murderer’s row division of quarterback talent in the NFL.

