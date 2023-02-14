NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Commanders Going Into 2023?

The Washington Commanders enter the offseason with a lot of questions. Where does that place them in ESPN's power rankings?

We are only two days into the NFL offseason, which provides a perfect opportunity to look ahead into next season.

ESPN curated a way-too-early NFL power rankings towards next season, placing the Washington Commanders in the No. 18 spot. The power rankings provided a host of questions the Commanders will have to answer in the offseason.

ESPN asks: "What can Washington do in free agency during this state of transition? Can it re-sign key players such as free agent defensive tackle Daron Payne? How quickly will a new owner install his own people in upper management? And would the Snyders hang on to the team for another year if it doesn't get the price it wants (hard to imagine)? So many questions that impact the future of the franchise that are even bigger than Washington's annual one: Can [player X] be the quarterback of the future?"

The first item on this offseason's to-do list is for Dan Snyder to sell the franchise. Once that happens, the new owner will be able to place their signature on the organization with how aggressive or tame the team is in free agency.

Hopefully for Commanders fans, the team will go for the jugular and try to upgrade the team in free agency.

