ALBANY — The Physical and Mental Health Awareness Committee of Albany Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will presents a “Go Red for Women’s Heart Health” virtual program Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

Participants will learn about heart health medicine from Dr. Kamil Hanna, Cardiac Services Electrophysiology at SGMC in Valdosta. Participants also will learn about bradycardia, tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, and cardiac arrest.