Tim McGraw Is 'Always Intimidated' In These Moments With Wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have long been a power couple in the country music realm. The two artists have been married for nearly three decades and raised three adult daughters together after building their massively successful careers as entertainers.

McGraw and Hill have teamed up to release romantic songs over the years, including “It’s Your Love,” their first-ever collaboration that made its debut in the late 1990s. In honor of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday (February 14), McGraw shared a heartwarming clip of his reaction as he watched the music video more than 25 years later.

“How beautiful is my wife in this video, my gosh,” McGraw gushed (and later went on to joke about the size of the hat he wore in the music video, hoping that was “the style” at the time). “This is our first music video together, our first song we ever did together. I’m always intimidated making videos with Faith because she just is so beautiful. I mean, she just — the camera loves her. I always call them the ‘beauty and the beast’ videos. That’s always been a special song to us, and it will always be a special song to us.”

“It’s Your Love” is a duet and music video that Hill cherishes, too. Last year, the powerhouse artist marked 25 years since she and McGraw released the single , and shared some memories from filming (including her cravings as she was pregnant with the couple’s first daughter Gracie): “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since Tim released the single 'It’s Your Love.' This was the very first duet we released, and it spent 6 weeks at #1 on the charts. While many more have followed, this one will always hold a special place in my heart. I was pregnant with our first child, Gracie, and I was craving milk shakes. In this behind-the-scenes photo, I was most likely trying to hide the stain on my dress from the milk shake I devoured that day!! #ItsYourLove ”

