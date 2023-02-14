Selena Gomez Responds To Hailey Bieber's 'Shady' Deleted TikTok

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez has responded to fans who think one of Hailey Bieber 's deleted TikToks was throwing shade at the singer. Last month, the model shared a video of her with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-syncing to a viral audio clip that says, "And I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." According to Page Six , the since-deleted TikTok came shortly after Gomez made headlines for being body-shamed after being snapped by paparazzi in a bathing suit on a boat.

Although Hailey deleted the video and denied it being about anyone specific, one fan took a screenshot of the video and linked the two events together. "I'm not even like an avid follower of the situation but isn't Hailey the one that like begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her?" the user said. "I mean Hailey's a b---h right?"

According to Page Six , Selena responded to the fan theory and commented on the video, "It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x." However, Hailey also commented on a post talking about the alleged drama earlier this week. "I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone," she said per Page Six .

Last year, Hailey and Selena made headlines as the former discussed the hate she received since she and Justin Bieber got engaged in 2018. The model appeared on the podcast Call Her Daddy to finally set the record straight with fans who think she stole Justin from Selena . During Hailey's interview, she revealed that there was "no drama personally" between her and Selena and that the two have even talked since she married Bieber in 2018. “She doesn’t owe me anything,” Hailey said. “Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her.” T he two even posed for their first photo together shortly after the headlines made the rounds on social media.