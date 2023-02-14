Selena Gomez Responds To Hailey Bieber's 'Shady' Deleted TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez,
8 days ago
Selena Gomez has responded to fans who think one of Hailey Bieber 's deleted TikToks was throwing shade at the singer. Last month, the model shared a video of her with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-syncing to a viral audio clip that says, "And I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." According to Page Six , the since-deleted TikTok came shortly after Gomez made headlines for being body-shamed after being snapped by paparazzi in a bathing suit on a boat.
Although Hailey deleted the video and denied it being about anyone specific, one fan took a screenshot of the video and linked the two events together. "I'm not even like an avid follower of the situation but isn't Hailey the one that like begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her?" the user said. "I mean Hailey's a b---h right?"
According to Page Six , Selena responded to the fan theory and commented on the video, "It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x." However, Hailey also commented on a post talking about the alleged drama earlier this week. "I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone," she said per Page Six .
