Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler coming to Boston on comedy tour

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1rpY_0kn81g1P00

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announce comedy tour with stop in Boston 00:25

BOSTON - Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are going on a comedy tour and making a stop in Boston.

The former "Saturday Night Live" stars who have stayed friends on and off-camera for the last 30 years have announced shows in Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlantic City and Boston. They will be at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on June 9.

The Boston date should come as no surprise, as Poehler is a Burlington native who went to Boston College.

The ticket presale starts Wednesday and opens to the general public on Friday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Guns N' Roses returning to Fenway Park this summer
Boston, MA1 day ago
Five dollar theater tickets aim to broaden audiences
Cambridge, MA2 days ago
Dana-Farber cancer patients get star treatment at Disney On Ice opening night
Boston, MA6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melnea Cass may be one of the most unheralded civil rights heroes
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Why does Massachusetts have 2 school vacation weeks?
Boston, MA1 day ago
Brad Marchand guarantees himself some boos on upcoming road trip
Boston, MA1 day ago
School closings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Boston, MA5 hours ago
Boston man following through on promises made after death of George Floyd
Boston, MA1 day ago
Medford's "Karate Kid" aspires to be a world champion
Medford, MA2 days ago
Fluoride to be taken out of Boston-area water temporarily
Boston, MA18 hours ago
Keller: Orange Line fiasco latest chapter in long litany of public sector failure
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Mass. high school hockey goalie excelling on ice despite severe vision loss
Everett, MA1 day ago
'Complex' winter storm bringing rain, sleet and snow to New England
Boston, MA2 days ago
Climate change may be hurting winter more than any other season here
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Construction workers head for cover after bobcats approach Wilmington home
Wilmington, MA10 hours ago
"Why me?" Station nightclub survivors reflect on guilt, how far they've come
West Warwick, RI2 days ago
What is John Henry talking about with "false narrative" on Red Sox?
Boston, MA2 days ago
NH police looking for 2 missing "vulnerable" women
Exeter, NH19 hours ago
Harvard researchers help create technology to grow living human ovaries
Cambridge, MA11 hours ago
Citizens Bank customers experience overdraws, missing money due to "glitch"
Boston, MA6 hours ago
Trailer hauling Orange Line car dislodges on Interstate 495
Chelmsford, MA1 day ago
Remembering the night former President Carter spent in Clinton
Clinton, MA2 days ago
Orange Line car dislodges from trailer on I-495 north in Chelmsford
Chelmsford, MA1 day ago
Jayson Tatum vs. Jaylen Brown at All-Star Game was pretty cool
Boston, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts State Police trooper, Boston officers hurt in overnight crashes
Boston, MA3 days ago
Loved ones remember Station nightclub fire victims, 20 years later
West Warwick, RI3 days ago
Thousands of fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl seized in Haverhill
Haverhill, MA2 days ago
No charges to be filed against Worcester charter school cheer coaches
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Mailbox "fishing" and "check washing" becoming widespread concern
Watertown, MA1 day ago
Protesters rally against legislation they say would shield predatory lenders
Boston, MA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy