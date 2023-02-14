Tina Fey, Amy Poehler coming to Boston on comedy tour

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announce comedy tour with stop in Boston 00:25

BOSTON - Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are going on a comedy tour and making a stop in Boston.

The former "Saturday Night Live" stars who have stayed friends on and off-camera for the last 30 years have announced shows in Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlantic City and Boston. They will be at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on June 9.

The Boston date should come as no surprise, as Poehler is a Burlington native who went to Boston College.

The ticket presale starts Wednesday and opens to the general public on Friday.