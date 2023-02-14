Open in App
Athens, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Georgia football hires Mike Bobo as OC

By James Morgan,

8 days ago
Joshua L. Jones/Online Athens

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs did not take long to hire another offensive coordinator after Todd Monken accepted the Ravens’ offensive coordinator role. Mike Bobo served as an offensive analyst for Georgia in 2022.

Now, Georgia is hiring Mike Bobo as its offensive coordinator. Bobo was previously the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2014. Additionally, Bobo coached quarterbacks from 2001 to 2006 in Athens during the Mark Richt era.

Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is entering into a good situation. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of things have changed since Bobo left as Georgia’s offensive coordinator in 2014. Kirby Smart and Todd Monken helped Georgia win back-to-back national championships and have recruited at an elite level.

The Georgia offensive line and defense are playing at a much higher level than they were during Bobo’s final few seasons as offensive coordinator at Georgia.

Mike Bobo was the head coach at Colorado State from 2015-2019. Bobo served as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina in 2020 under Will Muschamp and then ended up with the same role for Auburn for the 2021 season. Bobo has a lot of experience coaching in the SEC.

Bobo helped develop quarterbacks like David Greene, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Murray. Now, he will be tasked with determining Stetson Bennett’s successor as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

Georgia has a core of coaches that are former Georgia players. Kirby Smart played in Athens from 1995 to 1998. Mike Bobo played quarterback at Georgia from 1997 to 2001. Will Muschamp, who played at Georgia from 1991 to 1994, is the Bulldogs’ co-defensive coordinator.

Seth Emerson of the Athletic first reported the news of Bobo’s hiring:

