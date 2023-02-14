Here’s All The Details On Rihanna’s Scarlet, Sparkling Super Bowl Fenty Face And Glam

Rihanna shined bright like a diamond during her Super Bowl Halftime Show with a Fenty face and eye-catching glam. Thanks to Fenty Beauty’s global and nationwide accessibility, anyone can pull off a Super Bowl-worthy makeup slay like the singer at home.

Fenty Beauty global makeup artist Priscilla Ono prepared Rihanna’s skin with Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor, according to Glamour . Ono explained that the product is the “perfect pre-makeup moisturizer.” Once applied, Ono said “you don’t have to worry about your complexion products fading or moving.”

Other products that ensured RiRi’s makeup looked its best on Super Bowl Sunday were the Pro Kiss’r Lip Loving Scrubstick and the Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask.

RiRi’s complexion was achieved with a light layer of Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, followed by the brand’s Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder.

The singer accented her all-red Loewe fashion look by matching it with one of her makeup staples — a bright red lipstick.

RiRi accentuated her full lips and perfect cupid’s bow with Fenty Beauty’s new Icon Velvet Liquid in the shade “The MVP.”

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip,” said Ono. “We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.”

The MUA revealed to Allure that RiRi’s #FentyFace took three months to develop and was inspired by the performer’s Super Bowl Halftime Show stage design.

More Details on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Makeup and Glam

On the eyes, Rihanna donned a silver shimmering cat eye that sparkled in a stadium full of lights. The Fenty founder donned her makeup while performing a medley of hit songs from her almost two-decade-long career. Between belting out “Pour It Up” and “All Of The Lights,” the singer briefly paused to touch up her makeup with more Invisimatte Powder.

Hairstylist Yusef Williams created a polished yet fun look for RiRi’s big night. The hairstyle consisted of middle-part face-framing tendrils and a ponytail of two long, silky braids.

Williams highlighted on Instagram that the extensions for Rihanna’s look came from True Indian Hair .

Rihanna’s glam also included a glossy-finish scarlet manicure by nail artist Kimmie Kyees. The singer’s nails sported two coats of CND’s Shellac Devil Red gel nail polish.

See HelloBeautiful ‘s coverage below on how to achieve a step-by-step recreation of RiRi’s Super Bowl Fenty Face.

