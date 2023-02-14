Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
Philip Rivers, Norv Turner love Shane Steichen head coach hire for Colts

By Doug Farrar,

8 days ago
On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will be their head coach. Steichen helped to author the NFL’s best and most interesting run game in the 2022 season, and he was a key part of Jalen Hurts’ progress to maybe-starting quarterback to absolute franchise quarterback.

Before Steichen held that job, he spent a lot of time with the Chargers organization, both in San Diego and Los Angeles. He was a defensive assistant in San Diego in 2011 and 2012, and after a year with the Cleveland Browns in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach, he returned to San Diego to hold that same position in 2014 and 2015. Then, he became the Chargers’ quarterbacks coach in 2016, holding that position through 2019, which put him in a lot of contact with Philip Rivers.

Rivers, one of the smartest and most exacting quarterbacks of his era, isn’t prone to praising coaches unless they’ve earned it in his mind, and on Tuesday, per the Colts’ official site, Rivers couldn’t say enough good things about Steichen.

“Super fired up for Shane,” Rivers said. “I loved the time we had together with the Chargers. I’ve stayed in touch with him over the last few years. It was just a matter of time before he got the opportunity to be a head coach. His offensive mind and feel for calling a game is elite. He has great passion for the game and love for the players. The Colts got a heck of a coach and person.”

Longtime head coach and offensive coordinator Norv Turner, who hired Steichen in 2011 and took him to Cleveland in 2013, was similarly happy for a guy who has called Turner one of his foundational influences.

“Shane is extremely deserving of this opportunity,” Turner said. “He’s done a great job going all the way back to the Chargers with Justin Herbert and one style of offense. Then in Philadelphia, you look at the progress Jalen Hurts has made in a different style of offense. So he’s been successful in two different systems. In regard to Indianapolis with its history and tradition of offensive football, I think pairing Shane with the Colts is perfect. I think the players and the fans will love him and it will be exciting to watch.”

The Colts need to find their franchise quarterback in 2023 — either in free agency or through the draft, or possibly both — and it looks as if Steichen was a great hire in that most important capacity.

