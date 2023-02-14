Closet Gets Insane Upgrade With Target Bookshelves

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

I, personally, hate having to organize my closets. I always feel like I am wasting space that could otherwise be used or that I have too much stuff all in one area, making the entire closet feel cluttered and stuffed rather than neat and organized.

Luckily for everyone like me, it doesn’t have to be all that hard (or even expensive) to keep your closet as neat and organized as the professionals! In fact, as TIkTok creator Roxy proves, all you need is a few bookshelves from Target!

So, let’s take a look at your closet. No matter how big or small it is, it is probably at least a little bit cluttered, or you have some dead space. Maybe it's some shoes tossed down on the ground or piles of clothes that have nowhere to go.

Stop all of that right now. Instead, get yourself over to Target and buy some of their $37 bookshelves. You can get them in either white or black, and the best part is that they have adjustable shelving so you can move the individual shelves up and down, depending on the kind of space that you want.

Now, what makes these bookshelves even better is that they are a little bit narrower than some of the ones that you would find at other stores, making them easier to fit into place. You can also do things similar to what Roxy has done with hers and add tension rods and drop down a few of the shelves for hanging clothes, or get a few organizational boxes for smaller things like shoes, jewelry, etc.

Overall the idea is to make the space look tidier and nicer, and these cheap bookshelves really do the trick without having to go to the expense and trouble of going out and getting, or making, some real built-ins.



