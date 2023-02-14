Contractor Reveals the Real Reason People In His Field Go to IKEA

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ikea brings all sorts of crowds. You have the folks that go to actually buy things , people who go to just browse around, kill time, and sit on all the comfy furniture and hangout in the mock rooms, and people that go for the Swedish food, because TBH their meatballs are killer.

Today we learned that there is a whole other group of people that frequent Ikea, and they are only after one thing- and no it’s not the meatballs, but they may grab some on the way out. TikToker and woodworking contractor @patlapofficial let us in on the little secret and boy does it make sense!

Contractors and woodworkers alike use a lot of pencils in their everyday work, they are constantly having to measure, mark and cut things, so having an extra back stock of pencils on them at all times is crucial.

There can never be too many pencils in a contractor's world, constantly losing, lending, and needing them. And apparently Ikea has an abundance of perfectly sized wooden pencils, for free! They are technically a take as many as you want but hey, no sign is posted?

These free pencils are located at a designated station along saide little booklets so you can mark where to find your items come time to pick them up in the warehouse at the end. They are a few inches long, and thin, making them the perfect pocket pencil for contractors!

