Parkland And Its Impact Five Years Later

FL lawmakers split on how to approach gun laws on this, the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting.

Republican-sponsored legislation filed for the upcoming session would change the state's concealed carry law.

Democratic State Senator Tina Polsky, who represents Parkland, can't believe there are bills on the table that would loosen gun restrictions.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis says his administration has taken steps towards school safety and focused on accountability.

DeSantis adding that over a billion dollars has gone to bolster school security during his time in office.

