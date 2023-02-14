Open in App
Smart Car on a Budget: Amazon’s Echo Auto Adds Alexa to Your Car

By Nishka Dhawan,

8 days ago
Lately, most cars come with voice assistant compatibility, meaning you can access Google, Alexa or Siri straight from your vehicle, but what if you’ve got a slightly older car model? I know my first car didn’t have any voice assistant features, but I was so used to driving it that I didn’t want to give it up for a newer, smart car anyways. That’s where a device like Amazon Echo comes in.

Buy: Echo Auto (2nd Gen) $44.99

Amazon ’s latest Echo Auto (2nd Gen) can easily add Alexa to your car through Bluetooth or an AUX input. With Alex now available, you can listen to music, text your family, or even control the devices in your home, all hands-free. The Echo Auto (2nd Gen) comes with a 5-mic setup, so Alexa can hear you over the radio or over the traffic outside your car window.

While the Echo Auto can do everything from stream music to adjust the thermostat, the device also offers Amazon’s roadside assistance in the unfortunate event you’re stuck on the side of the road with a bust tire. You also never have to worry about Alexa snooping on you — with a built-in mic off button, you’ll be able to keep your private conversations private.

The Echo Auto also comes with an adhesive mount and a fast car charger, in case you need to power up one of your devices. Plus it’s super easy to set up through the Alexa app, so you should be good to go within minutes.

If you need more incentive, the Echo Auto is also on sale for a limited time, down to $44.99 (originally $54.99) — shop it now and get all the smart car features you want before the price shoots back up.

