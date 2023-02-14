Open in App
Boy, 16, who died after attack was ‘kind and loving’

By Sam Russell,

8 days ago

A teenager who died after an attack has been described by his family as a “kind and loving young man”.

Essex Police said Andy Wood, 16, was found injured close to a green space off Waterson Vale, a residential street in Chelmsford , at about 11.30pm on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested in the early hours of Monday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said.

Detectives had sealed off an area of woodland beside a children’s playground off the street, which is in a quiet housing estate, on Monday.

Mr Wood’s family said, in a statement released through police: “Andy was a kind and loving young man.

“He touched the lives of countless people.

“His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.”

Police have asked that people do not speculate on social media about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, or submit it via the major incident public portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020123Q43-PO1.

