Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

No sign that Putin is preparing for peace in Ukraine, Nato secretary general says

By Holly Patrick,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLKvC_0kn7DOnT00

There is no sign that Vladimir Putin is preparing for peace in Ukraine , Nato’s secretary-general has said.

“What we see is the opposite. He is preparing for more war, new offensives, and new attacks,” Jens Stoltenberg told a media conference

It comes just days before the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Ahead of a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels, Mr Stoltenberg urged Western allies to step up their military support.

Ukraine has renewed its calls for fighter jets as the war approaches a “critical” stage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trump news – live: Ex-president accused of ‘feigning concern’ for Ohio residents after visit
East Palestine, OH1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy