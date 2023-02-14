Open in App
New York State
News Channel 34

What was that in the sky in Western New York?

By Aidan Joly,

8 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several viewers have sent in photos of a light beam across the sky on Monday night, having seen it all across Western New York.

So what was it?

The answer is that it was a SpaceX Starlink Satellite.

According to its website, Starlink is a satellite constellation that uses a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet, capable of supporting uses such as streaming, online gaming and video calls. It can deliver high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world.

Thus, Starlink is a constellation of thousands of satellites that orbit the planet much closer to the Earth and travel all across the globe about 550 kilometers up.

It’s developed by SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk in 2002 as a spacecraft manufacturer, launcher and satellite communications corporation.

