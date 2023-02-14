Alphabet Stock Is Down 9% in a Week: Is This a Buying Opportunity or a Red Flag?

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have dropped 9% over the past week because investors are worried that the company will lose some of its dominant position in search to Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) artificial intelligence-powered, or AI-powered, Bing. But this may be an overreaction to a new competitor, opening a buying opportunity that Travis Hoium digs into in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 8, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 14, 2023.

