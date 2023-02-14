Open in App
Arizona State
Rolling Stone

Dry Cleaning Preview ‘Swampy’ EP With Two New Songs

By Althea Legaspi,

8 days ago

U.K. group Dry Cleaning have announced a new EP, Swampy, which will arrive on March 1 via 4AD. The set features two previously unreleased bonus tracks, remixes, and a demo that were recorded while making their sophomore album Stumpwork .

Alongside the announcement, the band has shared the two bonus tracks.

“These two songs (‘Swampy’ and ‘Sombre Two’) were recorded in the Stumpwork sessions, and they feel like good companions to us,” the band said in a statement. “They share a dusty, desolate, and spacey atmosphere. On the eve of this release, we have been touring through the southwest U.S., where these songs feel at home in the arid, Mars-like landscape of the Arizona desert.”

Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul’s remix of “Hot Penny Day,” Nourished by Time’s remix of Gary Ashby, and a demo of “Peanuts” round out the five-song EP.

Dry Cleaning embark on their U.K. and European leg of their tour in support of Stumpwork tonight, Feb. 14, in Dublin, Ireland, at Vicar Street, with dates throughout the spring. On Aug. 26, they will perform at Rock En Seine festival in France.

