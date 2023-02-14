Open in App
Charlotte, NC
CBS 17

Panthers add former Colts, Lions coach Caldwell as assistant

By Associated Press,

8 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers added even more experience to new coach Frank Reich’s staff on Tuesday, hiring Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant.

The 68-year-old Caldwell brings a wealth of NFL experience, having coached the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. His hire comes just days after the Panthers added 72-year-old Dom Capers, a former head coach with Carolina and the Houston Texans, to their staff as a defensive assistant.

Caldwell will report directly to Reich and will help the team on offense, defense and special teams.

He’s one of nine candidates to interview for the coaching vacancy and the second — along with new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero — to ultimately join the team despite not getting the job.

Caldwell and Reich have worked together before: Caldwell was assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Tony Dungy when Reich broke into the coaching ranks in 2006. The Colts won Super Bowl that year. When Dungy retired, Caldwell was promoted to head coach and Reich was named quarterbacks coach.

Caldwell spent seven seasons as an NFL head coach — three with the Colts and four with the Lions. He compiled a 62-50 record and reached the playoffs four times, including a trip to the Super Bowl in 2009.

He also won a Super Bowl ring as offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens.

Panthers owner David Tepper talked at Reich’s introductory news conference about the importance of building a quality coaching staff.

The Panthers still have holes to fill on Reich’s staff, including naming an offensive coordinator. Regardless of who they add, Reich is still expected to be the play caller on offense.

