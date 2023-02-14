Hickory Behavioral Health Hospital coming to Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE – Hickory Behavioral Health Hospital, an acute inpatient psychiatric hospital, will be opening its doors by the end of March in Cambridge. The facility will be located at 66755 State St., the site of the former Cambridge State Hospital.

Guernsey County Commissioners met with a representative of the facility to discuss the opening and what will be provided to area residents.

Hickory is a psychiatric facility that will treat individuals dealing with mental health issues including behavioral health, Alzheimer's disease, detox services, those with suicidal or homicidal thoughts, anxiety or psychiatric disorders and others metal health conditions.

Thirty-two beds will be available on opening day with a future capacity of up to 80 beds and the company is hiring up to 120 people.

The facility will also work with the sheriff’s office and other local agencies for assistance and additional care to bypass medical hospital’s emergency room departments. The facility will be available 24 hours a day and will accept Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance.

Provided by the Guernsey County Commissioners.

More information can be obtained by calling 800-668-0336.