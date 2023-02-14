'You' Murderer Penn Badgley Shades Netflix For Romanticizing Serial Killers

Penn Badgley, who plays a murderous stalker on the Netflix series “ You ,” appeared to blame the streaming platform for fans’ fixation on real-life serial killers. ( Watch the video below .)

Asked by “Entertainment Tonight” recently about people “finding themselves attracted to serial killers,” the actor said in an edited TikTok clip: “You need to look at that, inside. Now to be fair, with our show, you’re meant to fall in love with him. That’s on us. Ted Bundy, that’s on you. Jeffrey Dahmer, that is on, that is on Netflix. That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix.”

“Yeah, it’s weird, man.”

In addition to the long-running “You,” featuring Badgley as a charming murderer , Netflix streamed dramatized works about notorious real-life killers Bundy and Dahmer.

Badgley’s callout of basically the hand that feeds him appeared lighthearted, but there is a real diagnosis for many crushing on those who carry out heinous crimes. It’s called hybristophilia, or “Bonnie and Clyde syndrome.”

“Basically, it’s a sexual attraction to someone who’s committed some sort of outrageous and extraordinary crime,” criminologist Jeffrey Ian Ross told Women’s Health .