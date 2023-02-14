Elden Ring wins Game of the Year from NAVGTR®

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--

The National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers ® , a 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of 1,207 media voters and 14,528 subscribers, has announced winners for its 22 nd annual awards program honoring video game design and programming.

Elden Ring. Developed by FromSoftware. Published by Bandai Namco. (Photo: Business Wire)

The NAVGTR ® Awards honor 57 competitive categories recognizing achievement in animation, art direction, character design, controls, game design, game engineering, musical score, sound effects, writing, and more. Since its inception, the academy has recognized over 6,816 talented individuals.

Leading all winning games is God of War Ragnarök with a record 17 awards. In 2018, the God of War installment won 16 awards, which was also a record setter at the time.

Elden Ring earned highest honors as Game of the Year. With five awards, it led Vampire Survivors, Stray, and Metal: Hellsinger as the only original intellectual properties to win multiple awards. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Metal: Hellsinger, and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course each won 3 awards.

Vampire Survivors, Stray, Moss: Book II, Bayonetta 3, and A Plague Tale: Requiem each won 2 awards. Additional winners include Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, Bonelab, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Endling: Extinction is Forever, Pentiment, and Sifu.

Christopher Judge (Kratos in God of War Ragnarök) and Dave Fennoy (Rodin in Bayonetta 3) won their second NAVGTR awards this year, winning for Lead Performance in a Drama and Supporting Performance in a Comedy respectively. Judge won previously for the same role in 2018. Fennoy won previously for The Walking Dead. With two awards, they join only three other performers who have multiple NAVGTR awards: Laura Bailey (two awards), Mark Hamill (two awards for playing the “Joker”), and Troy Baker (3 awards, with two for the same character).

On his third nomination, Bruce Campbell won for Evil Dead: The Game (Ash in Evil Dead: The Game). In his previous categories, winners were Ray Liotta and Adam West. Campbell joins two other actors who received their third nominations this year, Steve Blum and Elias Toufexis. Troy Baker remains the most nominated performer with 7 nods.

Richard Schiff won the award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama (Odin in God of War Ragnarök).

Number of Awards Won per Game

17 God of War Ragnarök

05 Elden Ring

03 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

03 Metal: Hellsinger

03 Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

02 Vampire Survivors

02 Stray

02 Moss: Book II

02 Bayonetta 3

02 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Number of Awards Won per Development Studio

17 Santa Monica Studio

05 FromSoftware

03 Tribute Games Inc.

03 The Outsiders

03 StudioMDHR

02 Poncle Limited

02 Polyarc

02 Platinum Games

02 BlueTwelve Studio

02 Asobo Studio

Number of Awards Won per Publisher

17 Sony Interactive Entertainment

05 Bandai Namco

04 DotEmu SAS

03 StudioMDHR

03 Gamera Game

03 Funcom Oslo

02 Poncle Limited

02 Polyarc

02 Nintendo

02 Focus Entertainment

02 Annapurna Games

Number of Awards Won per Individual

04 Jon Burke

03 Steven McAuley

03 Raf Grassetti

03 Michael Kent

03 Josh Hobson

02 Nathan Kennedy

02 Mihir Sheth

02 Luca Galante

02 Kevin Peterson

02 Jodie Kupsco

02 Hidetaka Miyazaki

02 Eric Williams

02 Eric Valdes

02 Dela Longfish

For a complete list of categories, nominees, and winners, please visit https://navgtr.org. Follow @navgtr on twitter.

Key Dates for NAVGTR ® Awards

November 20, 2023 – Entries due

January 30, 2024 – Nominations announced

February 14, 2024 – Late deadline for engraving credits

February 27, 2024 – Winners announced

MEDIA ASSETS

Press Kit: https://navgtr.org/press-kit/

All titles, characters, likenesses, and indicia are copyrights or trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About NAVGTR CORP.

NAVGTR Corp.(TM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation devoted to promoting and recognizing game developers.

The general voting body of reviewers, journalists, analysts, content creators, and writers includes contributors for Bitmob, CBS Interactive, Destructoid, EGM Now, Game Informer, Game Trailers, GamesIndustry.biz, Gamespot, Gamezone, IGN, Kotaku, Machinima, Mashable, Massively, MSNBC, Polygon, Retroware, The Koalition, Ten Ton Hammer, and Venture Beat.

Additional varied outlets include CNN, Futurenet, GamesRadar, Los Angeles Times, Moody’s, NBC, Nintendo World Report, PC Gamer, San Jose Mercury-News, Twinfinite, USA Today, Wired News, and hundreds more.

