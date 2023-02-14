Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band add Syracuse concert to 2023 tour

The Boss is back.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Tuesday morning that a Syracuse concert has been added to their 2023 international tour. The legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician will perform at the JMA Dome in Syracuse on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Syracuse concert will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Fans of The Boss must pre-register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform to purchase tickets. Registration for the lottery-style ticket platform is open now and closes on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 11:59 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their 2023 tour earlier this month in Tampa, Florida. Stops in New York include the MVP Arena in Albany on March 14, Keybank Center in Buffalo on March 23, Madison Square Garden on April 1, Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 3, and UBS Arena in Belmont Park on April 9 and April 11.

The Boss, a New Jersey native, has released 21 studio albums during his career, including “Only the Strong Survive" in 2022.

In addition to his 1999 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Bono, 73 year old Springsteen has been honored with 20 Grammy Awards, a Tony Award, and an Oscar. Springsteen received Kennedy Center Honors in 2009 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2016.

NY State:Proposed NY budget includes money for the Finger Lakes. Here's where it's going

Sports:Sizing up Mets' 8 top prospects ahead of spring training and where they'll play in 2023

For subscribers:At 11, his only future was as a soldier. Now he's fighting to save the environment

Follow Kate Collins on Twitter: @kcollins213. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.