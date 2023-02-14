LIV Golf Tournaments Will Be Shown on All CW Network Affiliates

There had been questions about whether all available markets would show the Saudi-backed league; LIV's 12 teams will be unveiled this week.

The LIV Golf League is finally set to unveil all 48 players and its 12-team lineups in advance of the first tournament of 2023 next week in Mexico.

It also announced Tuesday that all 14 of its events being carried on the CW Network will be available on all of the network’s affiliates across the country.

Starting Wednesday, LIV Golf will unveil four of its teams per day through Friday. The league is also rolling out a campaign that will ask fans to pick their team ahead of the season called “12 Teams. You Choose.” All 12 team captains will be involved in the promotion.

LIV’s second season begins Feb. 24 at Mayakoba’s El Cameleon Golf Course, but its entire 48-player field has yet to be announced. Newcomers Mito Pereira and Sebastián Muñoz are part of the new lineup, though LIV has not made it official. Three or four more players are also expected to join, and there has been some changing of players among the 12 teams.

The CW Network announcement is significant in that there had been questions about the network’s reach when the deal was announced last month . The CW Network is in more than 100 million homes in the United States but has local affiliates across the country, and there was a question as to whether all of them would pick up the broadcasts.

Starting at Mayakoba, all of the LIV events will air from 1 to 6 p.m. ET on the CW Network on Saturdays and Sundays, with the Friday broadcasts available on the CW app. LIV Golf said it would be announcing details on broadcast partners outside of the United States soon.