Millsboro, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man

By Staff Writer,

9 days ago

The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating 22-year-old Michael Robinson of Millsboro, Delaware. Robinson currently has four active warrants for his arrest, including a felony warrant stemming from an incident that occurred in November and another felony warrant stemming from a separate incident that occurred in December.

Robinson is described as a black male, approximately 6’01” tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Robinson is believed to be homeless and his current whereabouts are unknown, but he frequents the Laurel, Bridgeville, and Millsboro areas of Sussex County.

Due to the nature of the cases and in consideration of the victims, no additional details will be released about the incidents that occurred in November and December.

Attempts to locate Robinson have been unsuccessful. Troopers are asking anyone who may know of Michael Robinson’s whereabouts to contact Trooper E. Eschbach by calling 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Troopers Seek Public's Help With Locating Wanted Man

