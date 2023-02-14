Tom Brady posts cryptic Valentine’s Day message after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady posted a cryptic quote about love on his first Valentine’s Day since finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen .

“Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion,” read a quote by Sadhguru, a popular yogi and mystic, which was shared via the NFL star’s Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Tom Brady shared a quote about love on his first Valentine’s Day since finalizing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. tombrady/Instagram

The former quarterback reposted the quote from a yogi and mystic. Instagram/TomBrady

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, followed up the post with a series of sweet photos of his children. Brady shares two kids — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — with Bündchen, and 15-year-old John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Meanwhile, Bündchen also took to social media to celebrate Valentine’s Day by posting two sweet snaps of her kissing and snuggling up to two of her dogs, Lua and Fluffy.

“Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all! ❤️❤️❤️ ,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 42, captioned the photos.

Brady’s quote came a week after he emphasized that he will be focusing on his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL for a second time earlier this month.

“I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being,” Brady said in a recent episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM . “I’ll feel some different things, I’m sure, as things go along, but you know, I’m doing great.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion added that he’s “excited” for “another great opportunity ahead.”

Brady first retired in February 2021 , but he quickly unretired just 40 days later . Page Six broke the news that his decision led to an “epic” fight between Brady and Bündchen.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” a source told us last September.

Just one month later, the A-listers announced they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together,” Brady wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

Bündchen later wished her ex “only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life” after Brady’s retirement announcement 2.0.