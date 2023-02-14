Cherokee County middle schoolers headed to state science and engineering fair

E.T. Booth Middle School eighth-graders Amorita Kinama, left, and Loucie Hanchey are congratulated on earning first place at the Northwest Georgia Regional Science and Engineering Fair. Cherokee County School District

Four E.T. Booth Middle School students are advancing to the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair, the Cherokee County School District announced.

Middle and high school students recently competed at the Northwest Georgia Regional Science and Engineering Fair. Four CCSD students, all E.T. Booth Middle School eighth-graders, placed and earned the opportunity to advance to the state event next month at the University of Georgia.

Loucie Hanchey and Amorita Kinama earned first place at the regional competition for their project, “How Different Types of Oils Affect Different Hair Types.” Anthony Gregones earned third place for “Bumpy Blades,” and Pradhyumna Vasishta earned honorable mention for “Infrared Water Purification.” Teacher Lawrence Gruszecki mentored the students on their projects.

“Congratulations to these outstanding young scientists!” Superintendent Brian Hightower said in a statement. “We’re proud of your dedication to STEM learning and critical thinking and wish you the best as you advance to state competition. Thank you to our teachers, staff and sponsors who make success like this possible.”

Cobb EMC and Gas South sponsor CCSD’s participation in the event by sponsoring student registration fees. The companies also present special awards to students with accompanying gift cards, as does the Cherokee County Water and Sewerage Authority.

Pradhyumna earned both a $100 CCWSA prize and a $50 Cobb EMC/Gas South prize, and Anthony earned both a $50 CCWSA prize and a $50 Cobb EMC/Gas South prize. Hailii Hammond earned both $50 prizes for her project, “Could Ionic Wind be the Future of Transportation,” and Jasem Amer for “Flower Color to Dye For” and Rohan Pandya for “Natural Nourishers” each earned $50 Cobb EMC/Gas South prizes. All are E.T. Booth eighth-graders.