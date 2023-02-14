Cardinals Tied for Worst Odds to Win Next Super Bowl

Sportsbooks don't see the Arizona Cardinals anywhere close to holding the Lombardi Trophy as the confetti falls in Las Vegas.

PHOENIX -- Super Bowl LVII is now a part of the past, and odds for next year's NFL championship game have already been released.

To no surprise, teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers sit atop the odds to put their fingerprints on the next Lombardi Trophy.

Also, to nobody's surprise, the Arizona Cardinals find themselves near the bottom of the pile.

SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals at +10,000 to win Super Bowl LVIII next season, tied with the Houston Texans for the worst odds in the league.

Arizona - as of this morning - has yet to hire a head coach, the only team in the league to not have a man in that position.

The Cardinals hope to rebound in a major way following a disappointing 4-13 season, yet a few obstacles stand in the way of Arizona turning the ship around as soon as next year.

The team lost quarterback Kyler Murray late in the season to a ACL/meniscus tear, putting his status in jeopardy for the opening of next season. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins may be traded in the offseason, and 30+ free agents are set to test the market which include top defensive players in Zach Allen and Byron Murphy.

The Cardinals - who currently own the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft - might just be entering a rebuild phase, and their current odds for next year's Super Bowl reflect that.

