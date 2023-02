cryptobusinessworld.com

BUSD Outflows Hit $40 Million in 24 Hours amid Paxos Stablecoin Minting Halt By MORE FROM EDITOR CHOICE >, 9 days ago

By MORE FROM EDITOR CHOICE >, 9 days ago

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is continuing with its regulatory crackdown on the digital asset industry. Last week the watchdog ordered Kraken exchange ...