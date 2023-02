hcplive.com

Karan Lal, DO: JAK Inhibitors, FDA Approval of Abrocitinib for Adolescents with Atopic Dermatitis By Tim Smith, 8 days ago

By Tim Smith, 8 days ago

In another interview segment, Karan Lal, DO, MS, spoke on the side effects of JAK inhibitors and on the FDA approval of abrocitinib for younger ...