Jalil Bethea Discusses Recruiting, Syracuse

One of Syracuse basketball's top targets in the 2024 class is shooting guard Jalil Bethea out of Archbishop Wood in Pennsylvania. Bethea earned Philadelphia Catholic League MVP, recently scored 40 points in a game and is shooting over 40% from three this season.

"This year, I feel like we've been doing great so far," Bethea said. "We are, I think, 9-4 right now. Those four losses, we just weren't in the zone for some reason. This season, I feel like I've been way better than last year. Definitely my dribbling and being more of a leader. I'm one of the older people on the team and more experience because I've played varsity for longer than a lot of people on the team."

Syracuse offered Bethea in September and he has been a priority target for quite a while. He took an official visit in October and says he is in constant contact with the Orange.

"They're great," Bethea said. "I hear from them mostly every day. When I took the visit, it was real cool. I felt real comfortable. It was basically like another home. Coach McNamara says, 'my guy. Keep being great. I can't wait to see you in Orange.'"

Seton Hall, Rutgers, Kansas, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Miami, Villanova, Penn State and others are among other schools recruiting him hard. He is looking to take visits this spring and summer, with a potential official to Miami in March.

"I would definitely say I'm still open," Bethea said. "I still have a whole other summer. I would think maybe coming to a commitment after AAU season before my senior season starts in high school."

With AAU season right around the corner, the 6-5 guard is ready to adjust his style of play.

"Just being on the ball more because AAU, I wouldn't say one on one, but it's more of getting your own sometimes," Bethea said. "Just adapting to a faster paced environment than high school. I would say AAU is more up and down than high school. So just getting ready for that."

