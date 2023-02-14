Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions
By Jess Root,
9 days ago
The Sacramento Kings (32-24) are on the road Tuesday to face the Phoenix Suns (31-27). Tip-off at Footprint Center is 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kings vs. Suns odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
The Kings have won 3 of their last 4 games and split 2 consecutive games with the Dallas Mavericks. They are coming off a 133-128 overtime time win on Saturday at home over Dallas as 6-point underdogs.
The Suns last played on Friday, picking up a 117-104 road win over the Indiana Pacers as 2.5-point road underdogs. They have won 4 of their last 5 games and 10 of their last 13.
The Suns beat the Kings in their lone matchup this season, 122-117 in Sacramento on Nov. 28 as 1-point favorites.
Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!
The Kings have been pretty good on the road at 15-12 and they have won 4 of their last 6 on the road.
The Suns are 19-9 at home this season and have won 5 of their last 7 there. They are 2-0 in the 2 games that Devin Booker has played since returning from injury. They are 20-11 when he is in the lineup.
But with a small spread, while a moneyline bet on the Suns is perfectly fine, the better value is betting the spread.
PASS.
The Kings are 16-11 ATS on the road while the Suns are 16-12 ATS at home. Sacramento is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games while the Suns are 6-4.
The Suns are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games following a win by at least 10 points but having Booker back in the lineup will be the difference. They did not have Booker playing in any of those 6 games.
BET SUNS -2.5 (-112).
Their 1st game this season had 239 total points. The Suns have not had a game reach 235 in their last 7 games and only 2 of their last 10 have had totals that high. The Kings’ last 5 games have all had totals of at least 235.
Only 1 of the Suns’ last 10 games has had at least 235 points.
Comments / 0