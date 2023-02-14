Major Outlet Deems Bengals Star Top Cut Candidate This Offseason

The move would make plenty of sense for the franchise's future.

CINCINNATI — PFF salary cap expert Brad Spielberger dropped his top cut candidate for each NFL team this offseason, and Cincinnati's was pretty obvious.

Spielberger went with running back Joe Mixon . Cincinnati can save a little over $7 million if they release him.

"With a lot of tough decisions coming for the Bengals' front office in the near future, clearing around $10 million in cash and more than $7 million in 2023 cap by moving on from Mixon could help them retain some younger talent," Spielberger wrote. "Mixon’s 0.11 missed tackles forced per rushing attempt in 2022 ranked 72nd out of 87 running backs with at least 25 rushing attempts, his 3.9 yards per carry ranked 65th, and he posted just 16 explosive rushes on 210 attempts.

"Mixon did have a great performance against the Buffalo Bills in a dominant snow game outing in the divisional round, but that was after carrying the ball 11 times for just 39 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round. He ended his year with eight carries for 19 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship game."

The running back is a great teammate and locker-room presence, but the big bills are coming due for Cincinnati.

Mixon's contract simply doesn't make sense, given his production and the pass-heavy offensive tendencies.

We should find out Cincinnati's decision regarding Mixon's future in the next six weeks.

