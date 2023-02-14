NBA Mock Draft: Magic Takes Pair of SEC Freshmen in Top 10

The Orlando Magic holds a lot of power with two potential lottery picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. Who should the team take?

ORLANDO - With the trade deadline past, the NBA is eyeing the future a little further.

While some teams planned for the future by acquiring assets to help them in the postseason, others like the Orlando Magic cleared room for future roster spots.

These roster spots will likely be occupied by rookies next season, as the Magic holds a pair of potential lottery picks.

Bleacher Report updated its mock draft after the deadline, awarding the Magic two SEC freshmen in the top 10 picks. Orlando selected Alabama wing Brandon Miller with the No. 5 pick and Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. with the No. 8 selection.

"Miller would seem like an obvious target for the Magic with his positional size and shooting," Bleacher Report writes. "Though he's had some off games lately from three, he's yet to hit a real cold streak or slump, and he's started to mix in tougher finishes around the basket. Miller is looking like a good bet to wind up going top five behind his shot-making versatility and outstanding accuracy for a 6'9" wing."

As the 21st-best team in the league in three-point shooting, that is definitely an area of need for the Magic this offseason. Miller's 42.7 percent shooting from distance should certainly help in that category and make him a strong candidate to be the pick should he be available when the Magic is on the clock.

With the No. 8 pick, the Magic take Smith Jr., who will add to the talent in the Magic backcourt.

"Back after nearly two months on the injury shelf, Smith will be a popular scouting target as NBA teams try to weigh his sharp skills and versatility versus his limited frame and decision-making," Bleacher Report writes. "Other one-and-done freshmen performing well make Smith vulnerable to slipping into the late lottery, but for a 6'5" guard, he should still convince a team to bite on his creation, three-level shot-making and passing."

With Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs all expected to play key roles in the backcourt next season, the Magic has a logjam at the guard position, making Smith a difficult fit at No. 8. However, too much depth is never a bad thing in the NBA.

