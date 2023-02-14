Round' The Town: Congrats To Tiffany Speakman

Good news for Wellston!

The old Lazy Italian Restaurant building across from Wellston Library, is getting a new lease on life. No opening date nor name as yet, but it will feature a quick serve Habachi, gourmet popcorn, and some confectionary items. They will also have two lanes for ax throwing! Owners are Amanda Garrett and her husband, and I forgot to ask his name!!!

New sign says Dr. Green and Brown Optometrists.

On March 17th from 8-11, BMT (Byrd, Maggie, and Tyler) will perform at American Legion in Wellston, as part of St. Patrick and Mardi Gra, celebration.

New in Jackson is Endless Rejuvenation Center, located at 213 E. Main St., next to Clark Law Office. This is a medical spa that does laser skin procedures, sculpting, physician grade skin care, with more to come.

Owner is Dr. Elizabeth Bentley and husband Brian Jolly (from Wellston). Check out their web site www.endlessrejuvenation.com or call them at 740-577-5422.

Get well wishes to Kaylee Music, who broke here clavicle bone.

If you miss Rossi at Wendy’s, she is now at Fabulous D’s.

Esthetics by Adrianna has moved from Fabulous D’s to the Office Commons (former welfare building) located at 135 E. Huron Street in Jackson. She offers a variety of services such as facial wax, arm pit wax, body scrub, and much more. Her business is on Facebook.

Congrats to Tiffany Speakman who is Correction Officer of the year!

Congrats to Kent Channel, who received his 50 year pin from Black Diamond Lodge 538.

Congrats to Amanda Moore of Beaver who won $10,300 on Cash Explosion.

Speaking of Beaver, they have a new restaurant called Sull’s,

We lost another Bloomfield kid, Mary Helen Jacobs Jones class of 1947 Valedictorian.

Hammertown Lake Trout Festival cancelled this year. ONDR will not be stocking the Lake.

I read on Facebook that slaves use to ball up cornbread and throw at hound dogs to escape at night. That is why they are called hush puppies!

Thoughts to ponder-The best thing about the worst time of your life is that you get to see the true colors of everyone.

Another thought-the best things in life are the people you love, they places you have seen, and the memories you made along the way.

Another thought-It takes grace to be kind in a cruel situation.

Happy birthday on February 22nd to Marshall Kimmel, great nephew Jack (Cracker) Farley, and Becky Lipscomb, and happy anniversary to William and Edith Jennings; on the 23rd is Maxine Byas, classmate Emily Dixon Paul, Ashley Powell, Ron Winters and Buffy Wiseman; on the 24th is Lorissa Staten, Karen Exline, Pam Landrum, Larry Neer, Fred Altheer, Sharon Allen, Jenni Ball, and Pamela Mullins, and happy anniversary to Vinny and Kim Powell; on the 25th is Violet Adkins, Kenny Davis, Scott Sheets, Tim Tripp, Peg Massie, and Barbara Crabtree, and happy anniversary to Larry and Debbie Boggs; on the 26st is Cathy Smalley, Gloria Speakman, Kari Eisnaugle, Paul Barlow, and Gary Moore, and happy anniversary to Rick and Jana Smith; on the 27th is Brian Yates, Rob Munn, Ray Rasp, Steve Sirback, Ora Crabtree, Peggy Foster, Joe Creech, Meredith Davis, Vicky Downey, Terry Ridgeway, Vicki Martin, Jon McMillan, Dale Gahm, Fred Wilson, Tim McWhorter, and classmate Greg Yates; on the 28th is Kathy Ring, Diana Ingalls, Betty Mercer, Alex Grow, Brad Howe, Gidget Bowling, Megan Wiseman, an d classmate Rita Merrill McFadden and since there isn’t any 29th, Connie Tudor don’t have a birthday! Just kidding Connie!

That’s all for this week. See you Round the Town!