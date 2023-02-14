Angels News: Halos Top Free Agent Starting Pitching Target Signs With NL Team

He would have made perfect sense for the Halos.

Los Angeles Angels fans got some bad news Tuesday morning. The San Diego Padres swooped in and signed RHP Michael Wacha to a deal, first reported by Ken Rosenthal and later confirmed by multiple insiders.

Wacha has been linked to the Halos all offseason long , as they enter Spring Training with a major need in the rotation . He would have been a great candidate to fill out their six-man rotation.

Wacha would have slid in as the No. 4 starter in the Angels' rotation, and would have added another right arm to a lefty-heavy rotation , and brought a ton of experience in the middle of the rotation.

Last year, Wacha went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA, his best season since 2018. Still just 31, however, Wacha can more than help a team, especially being the No. 4 man in the Angels' rotation.

It almost made too much sense for the Angels to sign Wacha, so it was a little surprising that they didn't, especially considering how long he was available on the market. But clearly, the Angels weren't showing enough interest, as Wacha is officially joining the Padres, rounding out their rotation as one of the best in baseball.

The Angels still have a need in the rotation, so it'll be interesting to see if they add someone else, or if they now just look internally to fill that role . Wacha was by far the best available starter on the market.