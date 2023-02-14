How Capital FM DJ Ant Payne was arrested for 'attacking Uber driver and cocaine possession'

Under-fire radio DJ Ant Payne was arrested for possession cocaine and allegedly attacking an Uber driver in a late-night bust-up three years before sparking a backlash over a 'sick' on-air joke about Turkey, it has emerged.

The Capital FM presenter is alleged to have gotten into a row with the driver while out with his partner in Nine Elms, south-west London in 2019, which resulted in them both being arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Payne was reportedly found with a small packet of white powder and accepted a caution for possession of a Class A substance. He was released under investigation over assault and criminal damage allegations. His boyfriend, who it is believed made a counter-claim of assault against the driver, was also released pending a police investigation.

It is also alleged the driver's dashcam was pulled from its socket and left on the car bonnet at some point during the confrontation.

Payne was not charged, having been released by police at the time amid the investigation.

MailOnline has contacted Global, the company which oversees Capital FM, for comment.

Payne, originally from Soluhill, West Midlands, was previously a presenter on Galaxy FM before joining Capital FM in January 2011. He started his radio career at Bournemouth station Fire FM before joining Galaxy Radio to host its mid-morning show in Manchester in 2004.

He has interviewed pop stars including One Direction, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Calvin Harris and Shawn Mendes, and also carried the Olympic torch in the run up to the London Games in 2012.

It comes as Payne is currently facing a backlash for making an 'insensitive' joke about flying to Turkey on the cheap last night after the country was devastated by two mega-quakes which killed tens of thousands.

He told listeners on his show: 'I think now actually is the best time to start looking at some cheap flights to Turkey over the next few years. You can get your teeth done while you're over there. You can come back looking 19 years, you'll be on Love Island next year if you do it!'

Following a social media backlash, Payne said on Twitter: 'Hi guys, I want to address the comment I made last night on the show. It was insensitive and ill timed. I would never wish to offend anyone from my shows. My sincere and wholehearted apologies.'

Sources claim that Capital FM bosses read Payne the 'riot act' but stopped short of sacking him, with one telling The Sun: 'Ant is keeping his job but Global made it crystal clear the comments were far from acceptable'.

Turkey and Syria are reeling from two massive earthquakes which has left more than 35,000 people dead as rescuers continue to work to reach people trapped under the rubble.

Rescuers are focusing their efforts on three provinces hit hard by the devastating quakes that hit Turkey and Syria last week.