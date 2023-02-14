Soccer Star Christian Atsu Still Missing Week After Turkey Earthquake

Scott Heppell/Reuters

Christian Atsu is still missing nine days after the major earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The former Premier League soccer star currently plays for Turkey’s Hatayspor and hasn’t been seen, despite reports he was rescued from rubble, his agent Nana Sechere told the Athletic. More than 37,000 people are presumed dead in the wake of the devastating earthquakes that ravaged southern Turkey, and search teams have continued to try and rescue trapped individuals, finding at least seven on Tuesday— eight days after the quake . Although Atsu hasn’t been located, search teams have found two pairs of his shoes, Sechere said.

