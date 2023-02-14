Open in App
Wixom, MI
See more from this location?
DBusiness Magazine

Wixom’s Rockwell Medical to Distribute Kidney Health Care Products

By Jake Bekemeyer,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1meS_0kn6GvNS00
Wixom’s Rockwell Medical will supply a leading dialysis provider with essential products per the agreement. // Stock Photo

Rockwell Medical Inc., a Wixom-based commercial health care company focused on providing life-sustaining products for patients suffering from blood disorders and diseases associated with the kidney, has announced a three-year product purchase agreement with Concerto Renal Services, one of the largest providers of dialysis in skilled nursing facilities in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rockwell Medical will be the primary supplier of liquid and dry acid and bicarbonate concentrates to Concerto through a three-year commitment that includes supply and purchasing minimums.

Concerto operates in eleven states — Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — and is launching operations in several additional states.

“This is the second agreement that we have established over the past several weeks that will generate millions of dollars in revenue, annually, for Rockwell Medical,” says Mary Strobeck, president and CEO of Rockwell Medical.

“The hemodialysis concentrates market is rapidly growing and our partnership with Concerto offers us the platform to advance innovative, proactive solutions that serve patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease. We are on track to achieving profitability in 2024 and are resolute in our vision to become the global leader in the hemodialysis market.”

Founded by nursing home operators who grew frustrated with both the quality of in-house dialysis care and the risks of transporting patients offsite for renal care, Concerto Renal Services began in 2015 with a vision of “Giving Life to People on Dialysis.”

Based in Chicago, Concerto provides in-house services to more nursing home residents than any other provider in America. Concerto believes that dialysis care for nursing home residents should accommodate their lifestyle and conform to their schedule. The result is improved and extended lives, while dramatically reducing the overall costs of these patients to the health care system.

In the U.S., the in-center hemodialysis concentrates market is currently valued at $380 million and is anticipated to grow to approximately $500 million by 2026, driven primarily by an increasing number of patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease.

Rockwell says it is the second largest supplier of life-sustaining hemodialysis concentrates products to dialysis clinics in the U.S. Rockwell Medical is one of only two suppliers that has the manufacturing scalability and transportation infrastructure to service the more than 7,500 dialysis clinics in the U.S. along with select international markets.

The post Wixom’s Rockwell Medical to Distribute Kidney Health Care Products appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Detroit’s HAP Forms Joint Venture with CareSource to Boost Health Care in Michigan
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brian Crissman Promoted to VP of Health Care Services at The Christman Co.
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Controls-Con Expo Returns to Detroit in April
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Allen Park’s Belle Tire Acquires All Tireman Locations
Allen Park, MI17 hours ago
Lung Cancer Screenings Improve for TRON from Ann Arbor’s Xoran Technologies
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Detroit Breaks Ground on Two Affordable Housing Developments
Detroit, MI1 day ago
East Lansing’s STELLAR Broadband to Connect New Development in Traverse City
Traverse City, MI2 days ago
U-M Researchers Develop Two-prong Cancer Fighting Approach
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Caresoft Global in Detroit Releases Platform for Vehicle Teardown Data
Detroit, MI2 days ago
MSU Researchers to Tackle Food System Sustainability with $10M Grant
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Optilogic in Ann Arbor Secures $13M to Expand Supply Chain Offerings
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Orion Township Selects SAFEbuilt to Assist with GM Expansion, Other Projects
Troy, MI1 day ago
Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park Selects Meijer’s Adrian Lewis as CEO
Oak Park, MI2 days ago
Detroit’s Dykema Elects Six Members in Michigan
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Great American Cookies Opens in Novi; First Michigan Outlet
Novi, MI5 days ago
Bloomfield Hills’ O2 Investment Partners Expands Medical Imaging Platform
Bloomfield Hills, MI6 days ago
Paul Trulik Elected as Trustee at Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan
Detroit, MI5 days ago
DBusiness Daily Update: Oakland Hills Rebuild Continues One Year After Devastating Fire, and More
Detroit, MI5 days ago
New Software from VergeIO in Ann Arbor Simplifies Big Data Management
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Ford Fund Partners to Expand Collision Engineering Education Program
Dearborn, MI5 days ago
S&P Global Mobility in Southfield Expands Data Product Offerings
Southfield, MI5 days ago
Report: Focus on Local High-growth Fields to Boost Metro Detroit’s Middle Class
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Ann Arbor’s Otava Enhances Virtual Solutions for Remote Workforces
Ann Arbor, MI5 days ago
Two Hired to Downriver Community Conference to Support Economic Development
Southgate, MI5 days ago
Sensory Overload
Farmington Hills, MI1 day ago
Michigan Panthers Have No. 1 Pick in Tuesday’s USFL College Draft
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy