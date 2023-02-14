Wixom’s Rockwell Medical to Distribute Kidney Health Care Products

Rockwell Medical Inc., a Wixom-based commercial health care company focused on providing life-sustaining products for patients suffering from blood disorders and diseases associated with the kidney, has announced a three-year product purchase agreement with Concerto Renal Services, one of the largest providers of dialysis in skilled nursing facilities in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rockwell Medical will be the primary supplier of liquid and dry acid and bicarbonate concentrates to Concerto through a three-year commitment that includes supply and purchasing minimums.

Concerto operates in eleven states — Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — and is launching operations in several additional states.

“This is the second agreement that we have established over the past several weeks that will generate millions of dollars in revenue, annually, for Rockwell Medical,” says Mary Strobeck, president and CEO of Rockwell Medical.

“The hemodialysis concentrates market is rapidly growing and our partnership with Concerto offers us the platform to advance innovative, proactive solutions that serve patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease. We are on track to achieving profitability in 2024 and are resolute in our vision to become the global leader in the hemodialysis market.”

Founded by nursing home operators who grew frustrated with both the quality of in-house dialysis care and the risks of transporting patients offsite for renal care, Concerto Renal Services began in 2015 with a vision of “Giving Life to People on Dialysis.”

Based in Chicago, Concerto provides in-house services to more nursing home residents than any other provider in America. Concerto believes that dialysis care for nursing home residents should accommodate their lifestyle and conform to their schedule. The result is improved and extended lives, while dramatically reducing the overall costs of these patients to the health care system.

In the U.S., the in-center hemodialysis concentrates market is currently valued at $380 million and is anticipated to grow to approximately $500 million by 2026, driven primarily by an increasing number of patients suffering from end-stage kidney disease.

Rockwell says it is the second largest supplier of life-sustaining hemodialysis concentrates products to dialysis clinics in the U.S. Rockwell Medical is one of only two suppliers that has the manufacturing scalability and transportation infrastructure to service the more than 7,500 dialysis clinics in the U.S. along with select international markets.

