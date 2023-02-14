Open in App
Southfield, MI
DBusiness Magazine

SyBridge in Southfield Grows Life Sciences Platform via Acquisition

By R.J. King,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7pFd_0kn6GoRb00
Cavaform, now part of SyBridge Technologies, serves the tight tolerance tooling and molding market. // Courtesy of Cavaform Inc.

SyBridge Technologies in Southfield, a provider of design and manufacturing solutions across multiple industries, today announced it has acquired Cavaform Inc., a leader in the tight tolerance precision tooling and molding market.

The transaction, details of which were not announced, represents Sybridge’s 15 th acquisition since its inception in 2019.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., Cavaform will expand SyBridge’s presence in the high precision life sciences end-market. Cavaform’s wholly owned subsidiary, MTM&D, is a leader in supportive molding for a wide range of life science and consumer applications.

Cavaform’s customers range across end markets in the medical disposables, personal care, and intravenous (IV) catheter tipping tool industries. In 2008, Cavaform started MTM&D as a testing and qualifications business, which expanded into full “art to part” molding offerings.

New York-based private equity firm Crestview Partners established SyBridge Technologies in 2019 to create and build a market leading value-added manufacturing solutions provider spanning end-markets, geographies, and advanced technological capabilities.

“Cavaform is another important step in our transformation to be the partner of choice for advanced technology-driven design and manufacturing solutions,” says Byron J. Paul, CEO of SyBridge Technologies. “Cavaform and MTM&D adds to our capabilities in high precision tooling for the life-sciences segment and extends our ability to fulfill needs across the product lifecycle. ”

Dave Massie, president and owner of Cavaform, adds, “We are pleased to join and be a part of SyBridge Technologies’ growing family of exciting companies. The combination of Cavaform’s experience and SyBridge’s breadth of design, prototyping, tooling, and software capabilities creates an exciting platform for growth.”

SyBridge is the combination of 14 acquisitions of industry leaders made to combine different products, services, and technologies into a singular technology enabled solution. SyBridge has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Ireland. For more information, visit sybridgetech.com .

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. For more information, visit crestview.com .

The post SyBridge in Southfield Grows Life Sciences Platform via Acquisition appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

