Catherine Zeta-Jones Lets Her Hair Down in Vacation Selfie From Jamaica

She also shared a fun video of the family busting a move at a wedding.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is living her best vacation life .

The Wednesday actress shared a candid snap from her time in Jamaica, letting her hair loose and rocking a pair of retro shades in the sepia selfie.

“Beach waves or hay stack [sic] hair….. that is the question. Either way, I am diggin’ Jamaica man! 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲,” she captioned the photo.

In a previous post, the star revealed she was on the getaway with her longtime husband, Michael Douglas .

In the selfie, the duo dons their best fits for a wedding celebration, with Zeta-Jones rocking a burgundy lip shade as Douglas sports a suit and sunnies.

“Hubby and I last night in Jamaica🇯🇲 at the exquisite, I mean…..out of this world marriage of Grace and Matt. Two beautiful human beings♥️” she captioned the photo.

Zeta-Jones then gave fans a look at the wedding celebrations, including her family busting some dance moves.

In the video, which she shared for Valentine ’s Day, Zeta-Jones, Douglas, and their two kids, Carys , 19, and Dylan , 22, take over the dance floor as Benny Benassi's “Satisfaction” plays in the background.

“happy valentine’s 💕💕” she simply captioned the video.

Fans loved every minute of Zeta-Jones’ tropical escape, with one writing, “You can take the girl out of Swansea …😍 ❤️” a city in Wales where Zeta-Jones grew up.

“When I see this family, my faith in love increases. ❤️” another fan added, as another chimed in with, “The family that dances together… 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗”

Zeta-Jones has had a busy year, so it’s only fitting that she takes a little reprieve to spend time with her loved ones. In addition to playing the iconic role of Morticia Addams in the Netflix drama, she can also be seen in the role of Billie Pearce in National Treasure: Edge of History .

