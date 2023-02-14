Open in App
The All-Star Three-Point Contest Participants Have Been Announced

By Divij Kulkarni,

8 days ago

The NBA Three-Point Contest is one of the most hotly anticipated events at All-Star Break. The contests for the 2023 edition include Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum among others.

The All-Star break is almost upon us, with NBA stars gearing up for the showcase event. Teams are currently locked in a ferocious battle for seeding in both conferences, with some tantalizing matchups coming up in the postseason. And it's always fun for the fans to celebrate the league's best performers.

When it comes to the actual event itself, the All-Star break is about a lot more than just the All-Star game. Every year, the NBA holds different games and contests of skill to add to the fun of the event. T he Slam Dunk Contest has been the hottest draw historically , but as the league has changed, that seems to be changing too.

The NBA's Three-Point Contest has become more of a headliner in recent seasons as fans continue to enjoy watching the league's best shooters lock horns. In the last few years, the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Devin Booker, and Karl-Anthony Towns have all won this contest.

The Slam Dunk Contest has seen superstars reduce their participation, but the Three-Point Contest has always had a top player in its iterations. The contestants for this season have been announced and it includes some of the league's biggest stars, including MVP candidates.

Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, And Buddy Hield Headline Participants In The Three-Point Contest

Jayson Tatum is the main man on the league's best team, an elite scorer, and an MVP candidate. Damian Lillard has been on a tear in his last 20 games, averaging a whopping 37 points. And other All-Stars like Lauri Markkanen and Tyrese Haliburton are also participating, Former winner Buddy Hield will also be taking part in the contest this season.

With the way the game has changed, there are better three-point shooters in the league every season. While Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson won't be involved this season, all the candidates on the list are worthy participants who have a shot at winning the while thing.

The Three-Point contest promises to be a showpiece event again this season, and fans will be excited to see who can claim the crown in 2023. There are many narratives around the league this season, it's hard to tell how things will shake out as the year goes on, but as far as the All-Star break is concerned, it will be a time for fans to celebrate the best that the league has to offer.

