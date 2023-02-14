Rod Wilson Wins Another Super Bowl

Former South Carolina linebacker and linebackers coach Rod Wilson has won his second Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former South Carolina linebacker and assistant Rod Wilson has won another Super Bowl. He played at Carolina from 2000 to 2004 and played five different positions for the Gamecocks. He put together an outstanding senior year in 2004, serving as a team captain, leading the team in tackles, and earning SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades.

He was drafted in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and enjoyed a six-year playing career in the National Football League, including one year in Tampa.

During his time as a player in the NFL, he made four playoff appearances, which included two NFC Championship appearances and a trip to Super Bowl XLI. After his playing days, he got into coaching and made stops in college and the NFL.

Charleston Southern (2013–16)

Under Wilson's tutelage, CSU landed at least one linebacker on the Big South's All-Conference squad each of his four seasons. In 2016, Wilson helped guide the Buccaneers' defense to top rankings within the league, limiting opponents to the fewest rushing touchdowns (15) and fewest total rushing yards (1,488) and a second straight trip to the FCS Playoffs.

The 2015 Buccaneers ranked atop the league in total defense (292.0 yards per game) and held opponents to the second-fewest rushing yards per game (147.1), which helped them earn an outright Big South title and the program's first-ever berth into the FCS Playoffs.

Kansas City (2017-2019)

He was a key member of that staff every year for all of his years with the Chiefs, had a huge role in developing kicker Harrison Butker, one of the best young kickers in the game, and ended his time in Kansas with a Super Bowl ring in 2019.

South Carolina (2020)

In 2020, he returned home to be the linebackers coach under former head coach Will Muschamp. In his time at Carolina, he mentored Ernest Jones, named to the 2020 Phil Steele All-SEC fourth team. The Los Angeles Rams selected him with the 40th pick in the third round of the NFL Draft. Wilson also coached SEC All-Freshman linebacker Mohamed Kaba.

Coastal Carolina (2021)

He helped a defense that was ranked in the Top 25 nationally and had LB Silas Kelly earn first-team All-Sun Belt and second-team PFF All-Sun Belt honors, as well as ranking third in the conference in tackles. He also tutored LB Teddy Gallagher, who earned a Sun Belt Honorable Mention.

Kansas City (2022-23)

Rod returned this past year to be a defensive assistant for the Chiefs, helping them win a Super Bowl over Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

