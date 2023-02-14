Open in App
Raleigh County, WV
Lootpress

Emergency services respond to Raleigh County vehicle accident

By Cameron B. Gunnoe,

8 days ago

GLEN WHITE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergence units were dispatched to a Sunday evening vehicle accident which occurred earlier in the month in the Raleigh County area.

As reported by the Lester Volunteer Fire Department, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at around 7:44pm, units with the department were dispatched to Lester Highway and Campbell Street in Glen White in response to a vehicle accident just near the Glen White Church of God.

The accident involved at least two vehicles, a silver car and a red car, with each vehicle having sustained significant front-end damage. The red car involved sustained substantial windshield damage as well, and in images released by the Lester Fire Department, the vehicle’s driver-side door appears to be extended at an unnatural angle, folding out to where a headlight previously rested at the car’s front end.

The scene also saw response from Jan-Care Ambulance Service, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, and 2 Guys Towing.

The cause and exact nature of the accident are unclear at the time of writing, as is the extent of any injuries potential sustained from the incident.

Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the Raleigh County area can be found here .

