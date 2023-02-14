Dozens of business groups demand action on crime from Washington Legislature

(The Center Square) – With Valentine's Day approaching, dozens of industry groups and chambers of commerce sent a letter to the Washington Legislature to ruin the mood.

"We the undersigned, representing a broad coalition of business associations and chambers of commerce, write to urgently request that you act during this legislative session to address the safety and welfare of Washington businesses and residents," the two-page letter, addressed to state House and Senate leaders of both parties, begins.

The letter was sent Monday evening and signed by almost 50 groups, including the Association of Washington Business, Associated General Contractors of Washington, the Building Industry Association of Washington, Northwest Grocers, the Washington Retail Association, the Washington Trucking Associations, and 30 chambers of commerce.

"[W]e are concerned about the sustained and significant rise in certain types of crime, including violent crime, as well as the decrease in the number of law enforcement officers," the letter says.

It adds that the these "two factors" – rising crime and waning law enforcement numbers – have "fostered an environment where too many of our state's residents no longer feel safe going to and from work, shopping in stores, dining in restaurants, and leaving vehicles in parking lots or even in front of their own homes."

The groups warned, "We routinely hear reports of employees who are harassed as they make their way from the parking lot to work, job sites where items are stolen, retail stores where shoplifters brazenly walk off with merchandise, and store clerks who are threatened with guns or assaulted."

In this case, the anecdotes were backed up by data, the groups said.

"In 2021, violent crime in Washington rose 12.3% over the previous year, according to the most recent annual report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs," the letter states.

True, "Property crime dropped slightly as a statewide measure in 2021," the letter admits, adding, "but was still well above pre-pandemic levels. And in some cities, crimes such as motor vehicle theft, robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault showed significant increases over the previous year."

This seeming structural rise in crime has happened at the same time that Washington state and municipalities have lost many police officers to retirement and poaching from other states and have had a hard time recruiting new ones.

"[T]he number of Washington law enforcement officers continues to decline with a loss of 495 commissioned officers reported in 2021, outpacing the decline of 172 officers reported in 2020," the letter states.

Though the groups did not "prescribe specific solutions or to endorse specific legislation," they dropped some broad hints about what, in their collective opinion, needs to be done.

Washington's current pursuit law, which makes police pursuits tough to justify legally, appears to be one target, along with the Washington Supreme Court's Blake decision, which effectively decriminalized possession of most drugs.

Some members of Democratic majority's leadership in the Legislature have pushed a wait-and-see approach to the pursuit law, proposing not a fix this year but a committee to study the matter further. In contrast, the groups wrote to "urgently request that you act during this legislative session" on law enforcement matters.

The Blake ruling came in 2021, stripping drug possession of its felony status. The Legislature responded with a temporary fix making it a simple misdemeanor. That legislation is set to expire on July 1 of this year.

The Legislature is currently considering legislation, SB 5536, that would boost possession up to a gross misdemeanor and has some carrot-and-stick measures to incentivize treatment.

Its sponsor, state Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, explained in a statement that, "By investing in support systems based in real solutions like treatment, we can — and will — build healthier communities."

One of the people to whom the industry letter was addressed to, Republican Leader John Braun of Centralia, has voiced some support for the bill.

The bill shows "promise" insofar as it "would provide some leverage to get people into and through drug treatment," the minority party leader told The Center Square.

Enactment of that bill would keep drug possession from being decriminalized again. It would also be in line with how the business groups are pressuring the Legislature to address crime in this session.

"For the sake of our economy and for the well-being of our communities and families, these trends cannot continue," the letter warns. "We can't afford to regress, especially on drug treatment and substance-abuse issues."