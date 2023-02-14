Open in App
Opelousas, LA
WGNO

Opelousas Police: For Valentine’s Day, turn in your ex with warrants, drugs, illegal weapons

By Dionne Johnson,

8 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) Anyone in Opelousas looking to resolve any feelings about an ex who is what by police?

The Opelousas Police Department has announced that they are willing to help.

“If your former Valentine buys or sells drugs, has warrants, or illegal weapons, we’d love to make them OUR Valentine this year,” OPD announced on social media.

Give them a call at 337-948-2500 with the person’s location, and they “will make sure they have a Valentine’s Day to remember!”

They went on to imply that they would provide an all-inclusive date for your ex by providing a brand-new sterling silver bracelet, free transportation with a chauffeur, and secure accommodations.

A special Valentine’s dinner and drinks will also be included, according to the department.

