Help name the Chattanooga Zoo's new baby porcupine
8 days ago
Get ready to meet the Chattanooga Zoo’s newest resident — and help the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union name her .
TVFCU is sponsoring the zoo’s new porcupine exhibit , with construction to begin soon, as part of its African expansion. The zoo currently has one family of African cape porcupines that just had a newborn.
TVFCU wants you to help them name the baby porcupine. Submit your name idea for a chance to win — submissions will close on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. If your name is chosen by TVFCU employees, you will receive tickets to the groundbreaking ceremony of the exhibit + a year-long membership to the zoo.
