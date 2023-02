Help name the Chattanooga Zoo's new baby porcupine

This little one is the baby of Tommy and Pookie Prickles. Photo provided by TVFCU

Get ready to meet the Chattanooga Zoo’s newest resident —TVFCU is sponsoring the zoo’s, with construction to begin soon, as part of its African expansion. The zoo currently has one family ofthat just had a newborn.TVFCU wants you to help them name the baby porcupine. Submit your name idea for a chance to win — submissions will close onIf your name is chosen by TVFCU employees, you will receive tickets to the groundbreaking ceremony of the exhibit + ato the zoo.