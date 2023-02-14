Eagles’ Reddick Says Super Bowl Field Was Worst He’s Played On

The Pro Bowler called the turf conditions "disappointing."

Though still only 28, Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick has been around the block in college and the NFL. After a four-year career at Temple, Reddick spent time with the Cardinals and Panthers before breaking out with Philadelphia this season.

This is precisely the reason Reddick’s comment in the wake of the Eagles’ 38–35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII raised eyebrows. Reddick pronounced the State Farm Stadium field "most definitely... the worst field I've ever played on."

Players from both teams slipped on the field throughout the high-scoring, fast-paced game. Reddick, whose 16 sacks in 2022 tied for second in the NFL, mustered just one tackle Sunday evening.

“You saw it, y’all watched the same game,” Reddick said, per ProFootballTalk . “There was a lot of slipping all over that field. It didn’t even matter, I changed my cleats, still had seven studs and was still was slipping so, I don’t know. You know, I don’t want to use it as an excuse, I’m not that type of guy, I’m not going to make excuses. Still props to them, they still won, they’re champs, they should enjoy it.”

The field conditions, which Reddick called “disappointing,” were widely criticized; Philadelphia tackle Jordan Mailata compared them to “a water park.”