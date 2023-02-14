'Keep believing' - Tony Mowbray delivers message to Sunderland players ahead of play-off push

Sunderland have been told they have the quality to get themselves into the Championship play-offs.

Sunderland have earned the right to believe they can beat anyone in the Championship this season, according to Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats have a real chance of making a play-off push in the final 16 games of the season, with them heading into the game at QPR just one place and one point behind sixth.

If the table is adjusted for points-per-game, Sunderland are already a top six side, so Mowbray knows his team have the quality to get themselves in the promotion shake-up.

"Look at Middlesbrough at the moment,” Mowbray said. “They are winning nearly every week and yet I felt we were pretty good against them and deserved to win the football match.

"Why are doing they so well? They are third now, winning home and away.

"We have to just keep going and know that we are a good team and can beat anybody on our day."

Although Mowbray has faith in the quality of his Sunderland squad, he does have some reservations about one potentially key deficiency that he hopes does not cost his side.

“It's the depth of the squad and the quality and maybe the experience, which is the main thing, that might find us out in the end,” he said.

"But let's hope not. Let's hope we can keep them all going and believing."

